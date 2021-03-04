Haberler Football Liverpool v RB Leipzig Champions League match switched to Budapest

The second leg of 's last-16 match against has been switched from as a result of coronavirus travel restrictions, said on .

The game will be held at the Puskas Arena, the same stadium that hosted the first leg on February 16, which won 2-0 thanks to goals from and .

Covid-19 regulations in have prevented the Bundesliga side from travelling to Britain.

It is the latest fixture to be moved to a neutral venue in the and Europa League this season.

" is able to officially confirm that the Champions League round-of-16 second-leg match between Liverpool and will now be played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest," European football's governing body said in a statement.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be classed as the home club for the game, which remains scheduled to kick off at 2000 GMT on March 10.

Liverpool were crowned European champions for a sixth time in 2019 before winning the Premier League last season, but they are facing a battle to qualify for next season's Champions League after a poor run of results.

, who reached the Champions League semi-finals last year under , are second in the Bundesliga.

