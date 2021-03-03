Haberler Football Pele receives coronavirus vaccine and calls for unity

football legend has received a coronavirus vaccine and on Tuesday called on people to show solidarity amid the global pandemic.

"Today is an unforgettable day - I received the vaccine!," the three-time World Cup winner wrote on Instagram.

"The pandemic is not over yet. We must keep discipline to preserve lives until many people have taken the vaccine.

"Please continue to wash your hands and stay home if possible. When you go out please don't forget your mask and maintain social distance. This will pass if we can think of others and help each other."

has struggled to contain the coronavirus and after the United States has the highest number of Covid-19 related deaths in the world.

