Haberler Football Bundesliga bottom club Schalke part ways with coach Gross

Bundesliga bottom club part ways with coach Gross

Bundesliga bottom club reportedly parted ways with coach and board member sport on Sunday in the wake of latest defeats and internal turmoil.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 28 Şubat 2021 Pazar 14:18
Bundesliga bottom club Schalke part ways with coach Gross

crashed 5-1 at on Saturday, a week after losing the derby match 4-0 against arch-rivals and amid reports that some players had asked the club leadership to get rid of Gross who was only appointed in late December.

Broadcasters Sky and Sport1 as well as Kicker sports magazine said that Gross and Schneider must now go, together with team manager and fitness coach .

Schalke have not confirmed the reports.

The club on Saturday dismissed there had a been a players' "revolt" against Gross. The team then played poorly in Stuttgart, with the Bild paper suggesting that "never has a team played against its coach in such a way."

Schalke are nine points away from safety with just one season win - achieved in January - and nine points overall from 23 games.

Gross, 66, is their fourth coach, following , and brief caretaker .

SON DAKİKA