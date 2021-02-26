Haberler Football Flamengo defends Brazilian title despite defeat at Sao Paulo

defends title despite defeat at

successfully defended its championship despite finishing with a 2-1 loss at .

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 26 Şubat 2021 Cuma 09:49
Flamengo defends Brazilian title despite defeat at Sao Paulo

The Rio de Janeiro club's eighth national championship was only confirmed because runner-up failed to beat middle-of-the-standings Corinthians at home.

finished with 71 points from 38 matches, only one clear of Internacional, which kept the suspense going until the last minute of its match because of a goal that was disallowed by video review for offside. The game in Porto Alegre ended 0-0.

opened the scoring against Flamengo in first-half stoppage time with a free-kick by Luciano. equalized with a header in the 51st minute, but Pablo scored the winner in the 58th.

Flamengo won the title and the Copa Libertadores in 2019 in dazzling fashion, led by Portuguese coach . This year its performances were less impressive, with the team only taking the lead in the penultimate round after beating Internacional 2-1.

After years of financial strain, Flamengo has become financial powerhouse in South American football. Among its main players are former Inter Milan striker Gabriel, former left-back and former midfielder Gerson, one of the best players in the competition.

Flamengo was the club that pushed the hardest for the competition to restart during the COVID-19 pandemic, with open support by President Jair Bolsonaro, who had downplayed the risks of the coronavirus.

SON DAKİKA