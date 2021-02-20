Haberler Football Bayern Munich's Tolisso to be sidelined for months

Bayern Munich's Tolisso to be sidelined for months

Bayern Munich midfielder has suffered a serious injury in training which could rule him out of France's Euro 2020 squad, the club said on Friday.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 20 Şubat 2021 Cumartesi 10:46
Bayern Munich's Tolisso to be sidelined for months

Tolisso, 26, tore a thigh muscle in training on Thursday.

"It's a serious muscle injury," Bayern coach Hans-Dieter Flick said.

"When shooting (in training), he felt intense pain, there had been no warning signs."

Reports said he cried out in pain and collapsed without any contact before being whisked away in a buggy.

Tolisso has made 22 appearances for the European and recently crowned world champions this season and scored in Bayern's last Bundesliga match, the 3-3 draw with .

It is the latest setback for Bayern who also have , , and doubtful for next week's round of 16 clash with .

Thomas Muller and are also out of action after testing positive for Covid-19.

Bayern face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

SON DAKİKA