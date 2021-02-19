Turkish defender Ozan Kabak named in Champions League Team of Week

Kabak, 20, made a standout performance for English Premier League team Liverpool during a 2-0 victory Tuesday against Germany's Leipzig.

The Reds dominated the fantasy football team with six players selected, including Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ozan Kabak, Andy Robertson, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

In addition, Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, Juventus' Federico Chiesa, Sevilla's Suso, Borussia Dortmund's Mahmoud Dahoud and Erling Haaland were also named.

"The team is made up of this week's highest-scoring players in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation," UEFA said in a statement.

The star with the lower value is chosen when two or more players are tied on matchday points, it added.

Kabak began his career with Galatasaray in Istanbul before joining Bundesliga's VfB Stuttgart in January 2019. He moved to Germany's Schalke 04 in June 2019, scoring three goals in 42 games. Kabak completed his loan move to Liverpool from Schalke 04 on Feb. 2.

He became the second Turkish player to play for Liverpool after Nuri Sahin, who played for the Reds on loan from Real Madrid in the first half of the 2012-2013 season. Kabak has played in two matches for the Reds.