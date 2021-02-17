Man Utd's promising forward Greenwood renews deal

"Manchester United is delighted to announce that Mason Greenwood has signed a new contract which will keep him at the club until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year," the English Premier League club said in a statement.

Greenwood, who can play on both the right flank and center, is a pure Manchester United product as he had played for Manchester United youth and under-18 teams.

"When you join the club at seven years old, you just dream of playing for the first-team one day. I've worked so hard to reach this level and the last two years have been amazing. There is so much that I want to achieve in the game and I know that this is the perfect environment to play my football," Greenwood said.

He added that he wants to "repay the club" for their support and do his best for Manchester United.

Greenwood was promoted to the senior squad in 2019.

The English winger made his senior debut for Man Utd in a 2019 UEFA Champions League match against the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Meanwhile, Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Greenwood for his talent.

"Mason is naturally gifted and has a brilliant attitude; we know how important he is going to be for Manchester United over the coming seasons," Solskjaer said.

Greenwood has scored 21 goals and ten assists in 82 senior appearances for Manchester United.