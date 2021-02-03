Haberler Football Turkish center-back Ozan Kabak completes his loan move to Liverpool

Turkish center-back completed his loan move to from German side Schalke 04, the club confirmed late Monday.

"Liverpool have completed the transfer of Ozan Kabak from Schalke 04 on loan until the end of the season, subject to international clearance," the Premier League club said.

"Kabak completed the formalities of the switch in and will travel to Merseyside later this week."

Turkish international Kabak started his career at before joining in January 2019.

He moved to Schalke 04 in June 2019 and scored three goals in 42 games.

The 20-year-old defender won seven caps for .

He became the second Turkish player to make an appearance for Liverpool following Nuri Sahin, who played for the Reds on loan from in the first half of the 2012-2013 season.



