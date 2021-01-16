Haberler Football Ziraat Turkish Cup draw for last 8, semifinal unveiled

The quarterfinals and semifinals draw were held Friday at the Turkish Football Federation Riva Facility in Istanbul.

Ziraat Turkish Cup draw for last 8, semifinal unveiled

In the quarterfinal matchup at , Fenerbahce will have a tough game against reigning champion Medipol Basaksehir.

The Yellow Canaries entered the cup in the fourth round.﻿ Fenerbahce moved to the quarterfinals, beating , , and Kasimpasa. Medipol Basaksehir qualified for the last 8, eliminating lower division clubs 7-0 and with a 5-1 score.

will clash with as the match will be held at their home ground . Galatasaray advanced to the round of 8, defeating Darica Genclerbirligi and .

On Tuesday, with the 7-6 win in the penalty shootout, the Lions strolled into the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals will be played on Feb. 9, 10, and 11, while the semifinals will be held on March 16, 17, and 18.

All games will be played with the single-leg knock-out format.

Ziraat Turkish Cup last 8 pairings:

- Fraport TAV Antalyaspor

Galatasaray - Aytemiz Alanyaspor

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Besiktas

Fenerbahce - Medipol Basaksehir

Semifinal ties:

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Fraport TAV Antalyaspor / Galatasaray - Aytemiz Alanyaspor

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Besiktas / Fenerbahce - Medipol Basaksehir



