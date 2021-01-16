Ziraat Turkish Cup draw for last 8, semifinal unveiled

In the quarterfinal matchup at Ulker Stadium, Fenerbahce will have a tough game against reigning champion Medipol Basaksehir.

The Yellow Canaries entered the cup in the fourth round.﻿ Fenerbahce moved to the quarterfinals, beating Sivas Belediye Spor, Karacabey Birlikspor, and Kasimpasa. Medipol Basaksehir qualified for the last 8, eliminating lower division clubs Turgutluspor 7-0 and Tuzlaspor with a 5-1 score.

Galatasaray will clash with Aytemiz Alanyaspor as the match will be held at their home ground Turk Telekom Stadium. Galatasaray advanced to the round of 8, defeating Darica Genclerbirligi and Yeni Malatyaspor.

On Tuesday, with the 7-6 win in the penalty shootout, the Lions strolled into the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals will be played on Feb. 9, 10, and 11, while the semifinals will be held on March 16, 17, and 18.

All games will be played with the single-leg knock-out format.

Ziraat Turkish Cup last 8 pairings:

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Fraport TAV Antalyaspor

Galatasaray - Aytemiz Alanyaspor

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Besiktas

Fenerbahce - Medipol Basaksehir

Semifinal ties:

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Fraport TAV Antalyaspor / Galatasaray - Aytemiz Alanyaspor

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Besiktas / Fenerbahce - Medipol Basaksehir