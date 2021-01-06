Haberler Football Slaven Bilic returns to management with Chinese side Beijing Guoan

have appointed former manager Slaven Bilic as their new head coach on a two-year contract to replace , the Chinese Super League (CSL) club said on Wednesday.

Beijing made the announcement on social media and said they had decided not to renew the contract of , who guided them to third in the CSL and the quarter-finals of the Asian Champions League.

Croatian Bilic returns to management less than a month since he was sacked by English Premier League side following a poor start to the 2020-21 season in which they claimed seven points in 13 games under the 52-year-old.

Bilic has vast coaching experience across the world, having managed , Besiktas, , and West Brom after a spell with the Croatian national team.

He began his coaching career with Hadjuk Split in 2001 after retiring as a player for the Croatian side a year earlier.

Bilic's compatriot and former coach was named the new head coach of former CSL champions last week.

