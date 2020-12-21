Lille stays top in France after drawing 0-0 with PSG

PSG was without the injured Neymar, who is nursing an ankle injury, while Kylian Mbappe started on the bench and only came on for the closing stages.

"We were missing a lot of players who are usually decisive for us," PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said. "But we did very well and controlled their counterattacks."

A win would have moved Lille two points ahead of second-place Lyon and four points in front of PSG. After the scoreless draw, Lille only leads Lyon on goal difference with PSG one point behind them in third place.

"We're disappointed not to have won the game, but still glad to be first," Lille center back Jose Fonte said.

Lille's Mike Maignan was the busier goalkeeper in the first half, saving from striker Moise Kean and making a sharp stop with his foot in stoppage time to prevent Fonte from scoring an own-goal when under pressure from PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe.

Jonathan Ikone saw his shot charged down on a rare chance for Lille.

Angel Di Maria was PSG's most dangerous player and he did well to beat right back Zeki Celik but his cross across the goalmouth on the hour was not turned in.

Lille coach Christophe Galtier sensed the momentum was with PSG and quickly made two changes, bringing into the attack Canada forward Jonathan David and Timothy Weah — the son of Liberia President and former PSG striker George Weah.

The home side improved after that and PSG 'keeper Keylor Navas was forced into action as he tipped over Burak Yilmaz's shot from the edge of the penalty area for a corner.

Mbappe came on for Di Maria in the 77th minute, but Lille should have scored moments later.

Following a botched PSG corner, Lille found itself on a 4-on-1 counterattack. Kimpembe made a stunning sliding tackle to stop Yilmaz as he was running through on goal with teammates either side of him.