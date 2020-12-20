Haberler Football Milan beat Sassuolo, Leao scores fastest league goal

on beat in an Italian Serie A match featuring a record-setting early goal.

Playing for the visitors Milan, Portuguese forward – assisted by Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu – scored the fastest-ever goal in the top-tier Serie A division, putting the ball in the net just 6.2 seconds after the starting whistle.

This feat easily beat the previous record from December 2001, when Piacenza's Paolo Poggi scored a goal in just 8 seconds against .

Milan doubled the lead in the 26th minute courtesy of Belgian winger Alexis Saelemaekers.

Sassuolo made it 1-2 in the 89th minute of the match, as Domenico Berardi netted for the home team.

But then Milan secured the 2-1 win at Mapei .

In 13 weeks of play, league leaders Milan have racked up 31 points.

Their archrivals Inter Milan, in second place, racked up 30 points.

Inter on Sunday beat Spezia 2-1 at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan.

Sassuolo, which lost Sunday to Milan, has 23 points to be in the number six spot.

