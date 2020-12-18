Haberler Football Wayne Rooney's son Kai signs for Man United

One of ’s sons has followed in his father’s footsteps by signing for . United’s record goalscorer posted a picture on social media of the 11-year-old Kai, the oldest of his four sons, signing a contract to join the club's youth academy.

's son, Kai, has signed for , the former United and England striker said on Thursday.

The 35-year-old Rooney posted a picture on alongside his wife Colleen and 11-year-old Kai, who held up a United No. 10 shirt - the number his dad wore for the club - with his name on the back.

"Proud day. Kai signing for Manchester United. Keep up the hard work son," Wayne Rooney said.

Rooney senior joined United from Everton in 2004 and became the club's record goalscorer, netting 253 times in 559 appearances over 13 years at before re-joining Everton.

Also England's all-time leading scorer, Rooney moved to Major League Soccer side DC United in 2018 before joining English Championship club Derby County as player-coach in January this year.


