Alanyaspor beat Besiktas 2-1 to remain top of Super Lig

Aytemiz Alanyaspor beat Besiktas 2-1 at home to stay top of Turkey's Super Lig on Sunday.

Anastasios Bakasetas converted the penalty to give a 1-0 lead to home team in the 26th minute. Bakasetas scored his second goal to double the lead in the 79th minute.

Alanyaspor were reduced to 10 men after Khouma Babacar was sent off in the 82nd minute. Vincent Aboubakar's penalty in the stoppage time made the score 2-1 but away team's efforts could not avoid the defeat at Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium.

Alanyaspor maintain their impressive form in the league as they now sit top of the table with 26 points, three points ahead of Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

Besiktas' 3-game winning streak ended in Alanya and they missed a chance to reduce gap to Alanyaspor. They are now in fourth place with 19 points, seven points behind the leaders.

In another Super Lig match, the title contenders Medipol Basaksehir were defeated by Gaziantep FK 2-1 at home.

Sunday's results in Super Lig:

Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor - Genclerbirligi: 0-1

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Besiktas: 2-1

Medipol Basaksehir - Gaziantep FK: 1-2