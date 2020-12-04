Sivasspor lose to Villarreal 1-0 in Europa League

Samuel Chukwueze's second half goal led the Spanish side to the victory at Sivas Yeni 4 Eylul Stadium.

In other Group I match, Qarabag drew 1-1 with Maccabi Tel-Aviv. Villarreal top the group with 13 points to qualify for Europa League knockout stages with one match remaining.

Having collected six points, Sivasspor have to beat Israel's Maccabi Tel-Aviv in the last group game to book their place for the knockout stages. Maccabi Tel-Aviv have eight points while Azerbaijan's Qarabag sit at the bottom of the group with one point.