Haberler Football Burak Yilmaz's double sends Lille to knockout stages

Burak Yilmaz's double sends Lille to knockout stages

Burak Yilmaz came off the bench to lead Lille to a 2-1 comeback win against in UEFA action on Thursday.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 04 Aralık 2020 Cuma 11:04
Burak Yilmaz's double sends Lille to knockout stages

Ladislav Krejci fired the away for a 1-0 lead but Turkish international forward Yilmaz, who came on in the 77th minute, struck twice to bring the victory to the home side in Group H at Stade Pierre Mauroy.

were reduced to 10 men after was sent off in the 65th minute.

Following this victory, Lille moved to knockout stages with one match remaining after increasing their points to 11.

In other Group H match, Milan fought back from two goals down to seal a 4-2 comeback win over Celtic at San Siro.

Rogic and Edouard gave a 2-0 lead to Celtic but the home team salvaged all three points with Hakan Calhanoglu, Castillejo, Hauge and Brahim Diaz's goals to reach the knockout stages with 10 points.

Sparta Prague collected 6 points to be in third place while Celtic bottom the group with only 1 point.

Week 5 results in Europa League:

Group A

Cluj - CSKA Sofia: 0-0

Roma - Young Boys: 3-1

Group B

Molde - Dundalk: 3-1

Arsenal - Rapid Wien: 4-1

Group C

Nice - : 2-3

Slavia Prague - Hapoel Beer-Sheva: 3-0

Group D

Rangers - Standard Liege: 3-2

Benfica - Lech Poznan: 4-0

Group E

Granada - PSV Eindhoven: 0-1

Omonoia - PAOK: 2-1

Group F

AZ Alkmaar - Napoli: 1-1

- Rijeka: 2-2

Group G

AEK - Braga: 2-4

Zorya - Leicester City: 1-0

Group H

Lille - Sparta Prague: 2-1

AC Milan - Celtic: 4-2

Group I

Qarabag - Maccabi Tel-Aviv: 1-1

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Villarreal: 0-1

Group J

LASK - : 3-3

Antwerp - Ludogorets: 3-1

Group K

CSKA Moscow - Wolfsberger: 0-1

Feyenoord - : 0-2

Group L

Gent - Slovan Liberec: 1-2

Crvena Zvezda - Hoffenheim: 0-0



BİZE ULAŞIN