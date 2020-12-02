Haberler Football Colombia part ways with coach Carlos Queiroz

Colombia parted ways with coach on Tuesday, less than three weeks after his side slumped to two consecutive defeats in their qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar .

Colombia part ways with coach Carlos Queiroz

Colombia lost 3-0 at home to Uruguay on Nov. 13 and were beaten 6-1 away at Ecuador four days later, their heaviest qualifying loss since 1977.

The results left the South American side seventh in the 10-team qualification table, with the top four qualifying automatically for Qatar.

"The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) and coach agreed that the trainer will not continue as the head of the Colombian national side," the FCF said in a statement.

The 67-year old former coach took over in Colombia in February 2019.

Colombia's next scheduled games are World Cup qualifiers against Brazil and Paraguay in March next year.

