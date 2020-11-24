Ibrahimovic feels his image abused by video game

"Who gave FIFA EA Sport permission to use my name and face?," the Swedish veteran wrote on Twitter late Monday. "Somebody is making profit on my name and face without any agreement all these years. Time to investigate."

American company Electronic Arts in October launched FIFA 21, the latest edition of its popular football simulation game, but in August announced "a multi-year partnership with Milan, which enables both brands to deliver innovative, world-class entertainment for their global audiences."

The deal is likley to include Ibrahimovic, who last December signed for a second spell with the Rossoneri.

The footballer may still have reason to complain about use of his image in previous versions of the video game.