Nations League: Turkey relegated after loss to Hungary

Hungary broke the deadlock in the 57th minute as midfielder David Siger scored from very close range at Puskas Arena, making it 1-0.

Turkey took risks but failed to score the equalizer and in the 95th minute, Hungary doubled the gap on a counter-attack.

Hungarian left winger Kevin Varga had the ball in Hungary's half court to dribble until Turkey's penalty area, where he faced Turkish goalkeeper Mert Gunok.

Varga made a vicious strike with his right foot to beat Gunok as Hungary clinched the 2-0 victory. Hungary, who won League B - Group 3 with 11 points, advanced to the upper division, the A League.

Following the loss, Turkey came last in the group with 6 points. The Turkish team were relegated to the C League.

In the other Group 3 match, Serbia thrashed Russia 5-0 in Belgrade. Second-place Russia and third-place Serbia will remain in the B League. Russia has 8 points and Serbia racked up 6 points to end this phase. The Serbians secured third spot through away goals against Turkey.

The Serbia-Turkey game in September in Belgrade ended 0-0, but last month, the return match in Istanbul ended 2-2.