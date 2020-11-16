Haberler Football Nations League: Turkey beat Russia 3-2 in Istanbul

Turkey defeated on Sunday with a score of 3-2 in a group match, winning its first victory this year.

Denis Cheryshev scored the opener in the 11th minute for at Istanbul's Ulker stadium.

But, Andrei Semenov was shown a red card for fouling Turkish forward in the 24th minute.

Turkey managed to equalize the game with 's header in the 26th minute, while Cengiz Under gave his team the lead, making it 2-1, in the 32nd minute.

The first half ended with a 2-1 score.

In the second half, was fouled in Russia's penalty area, giving Turkey the penalty kick.

Cenk Tosun successfully converted the penalty to make the score 3-1 for Turkey in the 51st minute.

Six minutes later, Daler Kuzyaev scored to narrow the lead to one.

Following this result, Turkey remained in third place with six points, with Russia still atop Group 3 of League B with eight points.



