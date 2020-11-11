Haberler Football Man Utd's Shaw out for a month with hamstring injury

Man Utd's Shaw out for a month with hamstring injury

left back will be sidelined for a month after picking up a hamstring injury in Saturday's 3-1 win at Everton, the club said on Tuesday.

Shaw, 25, limped off during the closing stages of the match and was replaced by Axel Tuanzebe.

The England defender is expected to miss the upcoming games against , Southampton and as well as Champions League clashes with Istanbul Basaksehir, Paris St Germain and RB Leipzig.

Shaw had played every minute of United's Premier League campaign before the injury and his absence will pave the way for new recruit , who tested positive for COVID-19 last month but has since recovered, to make his Premier League bow.



