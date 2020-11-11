Haberler Football Former Real Madrid midfielder Fernando Gago retires after string of injuries

Former midfielder retires after string of injuries

Former and midfielder ended his playing career on Tuesday after finally succumbing to a series of serious injuries.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 11 Kasım 2020 Çarşamba 12:09
Former Real Madrid midfielder Fernando Gago retires after string of injuries

Gago, 34, also played for AS Roma and and was on the books of club .

"We've lost a very important player," Velez coach Pablo Cavallero told a local radio station in announcing the news. "The decision has been made."

A stylish holding midfielder, Gago seriously damaged his Achilles tendon three times and twice damaged the tendons in his knee, robbing him of years at the top.

He won two titles with and appeared for Argentina at the 2014 and the 2008 Olympics.



BİZE ULAŞIN