Turkey's Medipol Basaksehir beat England's 2-1 to claim their first victory in the on Wednesday.

Basaksehir claim 1st Champions League victory aganist Manchester United

Playing at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul, Medipol Basaksehir scored the opener with Senegalese star in the 13th minute.

The lead was doubled when Bosnian midfielder Edin Visca scored with a close-range finish in the 40th minute.

But three minutes later, the Red Devils narrowed the gap to one as Anthony Martial scored a header.

In the stoppage time, Basaksehir defender cleared the ball from the line to prevent another goal -- a vital move from Epureanu as Basaksehir secured the win.

Following this victory, Medipol Basaksehir had three points, while Manchester suffered their first defeat in Group H.



