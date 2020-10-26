Haberler Football Lille draw with Nice at away game

on Sunday drew with in an away game in the French Ligue 1. Burak Yilmaz leveled the score.

Both sides were unable to break the deadlock in the first half at 's Allianz Riviera.

But Danish forward Kasper Dolberg scored the opener for Nice in the 50th minute. In the 58th minute, forward Burak Yilmaz leveled the score and the game ended .

Turkish internationals Zeki Celik and Yilmaz were in the starting lineup of but Yilmaz was substituted in the 79th minute.

Also, another Turkish midfielder Yusuf Yazici came off the bench in the 62nd minute.

The second-place Lille increased their points to 18, while the fifth-place Nice have 14 points.



