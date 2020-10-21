Haberler Football Pique, ter Stegen, De Jong and Lenglet sign extensions with Barcelona

on Tuesday announced that it reached contract-extending agreements with Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gerard Pique, Frenkie de Jong and Clement Lenglet.

"These agreements have been reached following weeks of negotiations and include a temporary salary adjustment due to the current circumstances brought about the Covid-19 induced crisis," the Catalan club said in a statement.

German goalkeeper ter Stegen, who missed the start of the new season due to a knee operation, agreed to an extension to mid-2025, said in a statement.

Defender Pique, in his 13th season with Barca, reached a deal until 20 June 2024, "subject to the player making a certain number of appearances in the 2021-22 season," the club said.

The Catalans also agreed extensions with midfielder de Jong, acquired from Ajax in 2019, and centre-back Lenglet until mid-2026.

