Pique, ter Stegen, De Jong and Lenglet sign extensions with Barcelona

"These agreements have been reached following weeks of negotiations and include a temporary salary adjustment due to the current circumstances brought about the Covid-19 induced crisis," the Catalan club said in a statement.

German goalkeeper ter Stegen, who missed the start of the new La Liga season due to a knee operation, agreed to an extension to mid-2025, Barcelona said in a statement.

Defender Pique, in his 13th season with Barca, reached a deal until 20 June 2024, "subject to the player making a certain number of appearances in the 2021-22 season," the club said.

The Catalans also agreed extensions with midfielder de Jong, acquired from Ajax in 2019, and centre-back Lenglet until mid-2026.