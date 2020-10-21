Champions League: Basaksehir lose 2-0 to RB Leipzig

A double strike by Spanish left-back Angelino in the first half gave his Bundesliga team the victory in the Group H match at the Red Bull Arena.
In the other Group H match, Manchester United beat Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 2-1 in Paris.
Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford's goals sealed a remarkable win for Manchester United while PSG's goal was scored by Anthony Martial (O.G).
Results in Champions League:
Group E
Rennes - Krasnodar: 1-1
Chelsea - Sevilla: 0-0
Group F
Lazio - Borussia Dortmund: 3-1
Zenit St. Petersburg - Club Brugge: 1-2
Group G
Dynamo Kiev - Juventus: 0-2
Barcelona - Ferencvaros: 5-1
Group H
Paris Saint-Germain - Manchester United: 1-2
RB Leipzig - Medipol Basaksehir: 2-0