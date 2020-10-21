Haberler Football Champions League: Basaksehir lose 2-0 to RB Leipzig

Turkish Super Lig side Medipol Basaksehir were defeated by Germany's RB Leipzig 2-0 Tuesday in their first group stage match.

A double strike by Spanish left-back Angelino in the first half gave his Bundesliga team the victory in the Group H match at the Arena.

In the other Group H match, beat Saint-Germain () 2-1 in Paris.

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford's goals sealed a remarkable win for Manchester United while PSG's goal was scored by Anthony Martial (O.G).

Results in Champions League:

Group E

Rennes - Krasnodar: 1-1

Chelsea - Sevilla: 0-0

Group F

Lazio - : 3-1

Zenit St. Petersburg - : 1-2

Group G

Dynamo Kiev - Juventus: 0-2

Barcelona - Ferencvaros: 5-1

Group H

Paris Saint-Germain - Manchester United: 1-2

RB Leipzig - Medipol Basaksehir: 2-0




