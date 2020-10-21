Champions League: Basaksehir lose 2-0 to RB Leipzig

A double strike by Spanish left-back Angelino in the first half gave his Bundesliga team the victory in the Group H match at the Red Bull Arena.

In the other Group H match, Manchester United beat Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 2-1 in Paris.

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford's goals sealed a remarkable win for Manchester United while PSG's goal was scored by Anthony Martial (O.G).

Results in Champions League:

Group E

Rennes - Krasnodar: 1-1

Chelsea - Sevilla: 0-0

Group F

Lazio - Borussia Dortmund: 3-1

Zenit St. Petersburg - Club Brugge: 1-2

Group G

Dynamo Kiev - Juventus: 0-2

Barcelona - Ferencvaros: 5-1

Group H

Paris Saint-Germain - Manchester United: 1-2

RB Leipzig - Medipol Basaksehir: 2-0