Haberler Football Manchester City’s Gundogan tests positive for Covid-19

English side announced Monday that their midfielder Ilkay Gundogan tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Ilkay is now observing a 10-day period of self-isolation in accordance with and UK Government protocol on quarantine," the club said on its website.

The English giants wished him a quick recovery.

Gundogan, 28, joined in June 2016 from the German side . He scored 17 goals in 115 appearances during his three-season spell with the English team.

The midfielder of Turkish descent claimed two Premier League titles, two League Cups, and a FA Cup with Manchester City.

He scored five goals in 33 games for the German national team since October 2011.



