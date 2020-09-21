Manchester City’s Gundogan tests positive for Covid-19

"Ilkay is now observing a 10-day period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine," the club said on its website.

The English giants wished him a quick recovery.

Gundogan, 28, joined Manchester City in June 2016 from the German side Borussia Dortmund. He scored 17 goals in 115 appearances during his three-season spell with the English team.

The midfielder of Turkish descent claimed two Premier League titles, two League Cups, and a FA Cup with Manchester City.

He scored five goals in 33 games for the German national team since October 2011.