Croatian midfielder Rakitic retires from national team

Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic retired from international football on Monday.
"With 106 caps and 15 goals for #Croatia, @ivanrakitic says goodbye to the national team," the Croatian Football Federation (HNS) said on Twitter.
The HNS thanked the 32-year-old for his service to the national team.
Rakitic helped his nation bag silver medal in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
Croatia lost the 2018 final to France 4-2 in Moscow.
Rakitic made debut for the Croatian national team in 2007 when he was 19.
He has played for Spanish powerhouse Barcelona for six years (2014-2020) but returned to his old club Sevilla this month.
Rakitic was a Sevilla player between 2011 and 2014 and won the 2014 UEFA Europa League with the club.
However, Rakitic spent his best years in Barcelona, winning 13 trophies -- including the 2015 UEFA Champions League and four Spanish La Liga titles.