Croatian midfielder Rakitic retires from national team

Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic retired from international football on Monday.

"With 106 caps and 15 goals for #Croatia, @ivanrakitic says goodbye to the national team," the Croatian Football Federation (HNS) said on Twitter.

The HNS thanked the 32-year-old for his service to the national team.

Rakitic helped his nation bag silver medal in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Croatia lost the 2018 final to France 4-2 in Moscow.

Rakitic made debut for the Croatian national team in 2007 when he was 19.

He has played for Spanish powerhouse Barcelona for six years (2014-2020) but returned to his old club Sevilla this month.

Rakitic was a Sevilla player between 2011 and 2014 and won the 2014 UEFA Europa League with the club.

However, Rakitic spent his best years in Barcelona, winning 13 trophies -- including the 2015 UEFA Champions League and four Spanish La Liga titles.