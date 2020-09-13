 BİZE ULAŞIN
Turkish teenager Kapi joins France's Lille - Son dakika Football haberleri - Fotomaç
Haberler Football Turkish teenager Kapi joins France's Lille

Turkish teenager Kapi joins France's

football side announced Saturday that Turkish midfielder Kapi has joined the club.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 13 Eylül 2020 Pazar 11:59
Turkish teenager Kapi joins France's Lille

"# calling is cleared for landing at #LOSC #Hoşgeldiniz," said on Twitter.

Kapi is a "young and extremely promising player" of his generation, the club said in a statement.

The 18-year-old who began his football career in Turkey's Denizlispor Youth team was transferred to in 2014.

Kapi scored three goals in 37 games for Galatasaray.

With the Lions, he won two Lig titles, one Turkish and one Turkish Super Cup.

Kapi became the fourth Turkish player to play for in Lille with Zeki Celik, Yusuf Yazici and Burak Yilmaz.