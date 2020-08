PSG bid captain Silva farewell

"You made history for this club. Forever in our hearts," the club said on Twitter Thursday.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, PSG's president, also paid tribute to the 35-year-old defender's contributions to the club.

"Thiago, thank you for eight years of unforgettable memories, leadership and commitment. You are one of the greats and your legendary status at PSG will live forever," he said.

"My very best wishes to you and your family for your new adventures, you will always be part of our family and our history, Merci Captain."

Since he joined the club in 2012, Silva helped it win seven French league titles as an integral part of the team.

After PSG, Silva is expected to join Premier League side Chelsea for the 2020-20201 season.