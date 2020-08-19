Barcelona officially hires Ronald Koeman as coach
Barcelona will try to end one of the worst crises in club history with Ronald Koeman as its coach.
Barcelona officially announced a deal with Koeman on Wednesday, a day after club president Josep Bartomeu had said the Dutchman accepted the coaching offer and only details needed to be sorted out.
The official announcement comes five days after the team's humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals.
Barcelona said the former defender's deal runs through June 2022.
Koeman replaces the fired Quique Setién, who stayed only 25 matches on the job after taking over from Ernesto Valverde in January.
Barcelona said Koeman will be officially introduced later Wednesday.
"The Dutchman brings more than 20 years of experience as manager and eight trophies on his CV," the club said.
Koeman had been coaching the Dutch national team since 2018, and previously coached in the Premier League, the Spanish league, the Dutch league and the Portuguese league.
The 57-year-old Koeman began his coaching career as an assistant with Barcelona in the late 1990s.
As a player, Koeman helped Barcelona clinch its first European title by scoring an extra-time winner in a final against Sampdoria at Wembley Stadium nearly two decades ago.
"The blaugrana legend, hero of Wembley, the man who handed Barça their first ever victory in the European Cup returns to Camp Nou," Barcelona said.
- 19.08.2020
- Mesut Özil'den transfer sözleri! Önceliğim...
- Davide Santon Beşiktaş'ın teklifine olumsuz yanıt verdi
- Lyon - Bayern Münih maçı ne zaman? Saat kaçta? Hangi kanalda? Şifresiz mi?
- Son dakika: PAOK-Beşiktaş maçının hakemi belli oldu!
- Muharrem ayı ne zaman başlayacak? Hicri yılbaşı ne zaman? Aşure günü ne zaman?
- Canlı yayında duyurdu! "Beşiktaş Modeste transferinde sona yaklaştı"
- "Beşiktaş'ın Mensah'ı 19.05'te açıklaması Galatasaray'ın büyüklüğünü gösteriyor"
- Yeni Malatyaspor'da Hamzaoğlu dönemi
- Canlı yayında açıkladı! İşte Sergen Yalçın'ın istediği 2 forvet
- Savaş Çorlu: Mensah'ın Beşiktaş'a gitmesi Galatasaray için hayırlı oldu
-
Sergen Yalçın'dan Galatasaray derbisi için yönetimden 3 talep!
Toplam 1
Yorum
selinkömürcü sergen yalçın ile seriyi bozmadan sorunsuzgalataray maçını kazanıız şampiyonuk yolunda şampiyon olacaz
-
Beşiktaş'a 1.90'lık yeni kule!
Toplam 1
Yorum
bjk hele şükür uzun boylu stoper.santrafor.stoper ve kaleci 1.90 üstü olması şart.biz pigmeler gibi nerde kısa boylu var onun peşine gidiyoruz
-
Görüşmeler sürüyor! Galatasaray'a yıldız sol bek
Toplam 1
Yorum
Kabataşlı GS :1-Ahmet KUTUCU 2-Okay YOKUŞLU(Sakat değilse) 3-Kaan AYHAN4-Mert ÇETİN 5-Orkun KÖKÇÜ transfer edilmelidir.
Barcelona officially hires Ronald Koeman as coach haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)
ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.