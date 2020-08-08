Real Madrid and Juventus eliminated from Champions League

Real Madrid was beaten 2-1 by Manchester City in the second leg of the Round of 16 in England. The Spanish club previously lost the first leg 2-1 in Madrid.

Forward Raheem Sterling gave the lead to Manchester City in the ninth minute with a simple close range goal. Real Madrid pulled level in the 28th minute as French star Karim Benzema scored on a header.

In the 68th minute, Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus scored the winning goal for Man City. Jesus took advantage of a mistake by French defender Raphael Varane. Varane made a careless header pass to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois but Jesus intercepted the ball and placed it into the Real Madrid net.

Man City won 4-2 on aggregate to book a spot in the quarterfinals.

Juventus exit despite home win

Italy's Juventus beat French opponents Olympique Lyon 2-1 but was eliminated from the Champions League because of an away goal rule. Lyon won the first leg 1-0 to have the advantage for the second leg in Turin.

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals against Lyon but the Italians failed to reach the last eight in the tournament because of Dutch star Memphis Depay's early opener for the visitors.

The French grabbed a ticket to the next stage with a 2-2 aggregate score as an away goal netted by Depay was enough to advance to the last eight.

Near the end of the match Juventus' Argentine star Paulo Dybala had to leave the pitch in pain. He has been battling a thigh injury but played in the match. Lyon will face Manchester City in the quarterfinal phase.

It is the first time since 2010 that Lyon will play in the Champions League quarterfinals.