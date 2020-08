Fenerbahce name Erol Bulut new manager

The Istanbul club welcomed their ex-player Bulut in a statement on their website.

''The future is hidden in the past, the past is hidden in the future. Welcome home, Erol Bulut'' they said.

Bulut, 45, played for Fenerbahce from 1995 to 1999, scoring 11 goals in 136 matches to help the club to win the league title in 1996.

The German-born Turkish manager previously worked as a manager for two Turkish Super Lig clubs, Yeni Malatyaspor and Aytemiz Alanyaspor.