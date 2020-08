Basaksehir say good bye to Europa League

Medipol Basaksehir previously beat Copenhagen 1-0 in the first leg match when they hosted the rivals in Istanbul.

However, the Denmark club hammered the Super Lig champions 3-0 at Parken Stadium in the second leg and they moved to quarterfinal with a 3-1 on aggregate.

Jonas Wind (2) and Rasmus Falk's goals sealed the victory for Copenhagen. The Denmark side will take on Manchester United in the next phase.