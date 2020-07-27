Juventus win 9th consecutive Serie A title
Juventus claimed their ninth straight Serie A title on Sunday following a 2-0 win over Sampdoria that put them over the line with two matches to spare.
Juventus on Sunday bagged their ninth Serie A title in a row by defeating Sampdoria 2-0 at home at Allianz Stadium.
With two matches left in the season, the Turin team have amassed 83 points in 36 matches, seven points ahead of Inter, now second place in Italy's top football league.
With the new title, Juventus will boast 36 league trophies to their name.
- 27.07.2020
-
Sergen Yalçın'dan Galatasaray derbisi için yönetimden 3 talep!
Toplam 1
Yorum
selinkömürcü sergen yalçın ile seriyi bozmadan sorunsuzgalataray maçını kazanıız şampiyonuk yolunda şampiyon olacaz
-
Beşiktaş'a 1.90'lık yeni kule!
Toplam 1
Yorum
bjk hele şükür uzun boylu stoper.santrafor.stoper ve kaleci 1.90 üstü olması şart.biz pigmeler gibi nerde kısa boylu var onun peşine gidiyoruz
-
Görüşmeler sürüyor! Galatasaray'a yıldız sol bek
Toplam 1
Yorum
Kabataşlı GS :1-Ahmet KUTUCU 2-Okay YOKUŞLU(Sakat değilse) 3-Kaan AYHAN4-Mert ÇETİN 5-Orkun KÖKÇÜ transfer edilmelidir.
Juventus win 9th consecutive Serie A title haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)
ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.