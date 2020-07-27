Juventus win 9th consecutive Serie A title - Son dakika Football haberleri - Fotomaç
27 Temmuz 2020, Pazartesi
CANLI ENGLISH BUGÜNKÜ FOTOMAÇ
Haberler Football Juventus win 9th consecutive Serie A title

win 9th consecutive Serie A title

Juventus win 9th consecutive Serie A title

claimed their ninth straight Serie A title on following a 2-0 win over that put them over the line with two matches to spare.

on bagged their ninth Serie A title in a row by defeating 2-0 at home at Allianz Stadium.

With two matches left in the season, the Turin team have amassed 83 points in 36 matches, seven points ahead of Inter, now second place in Italy's top football league.

With the new title, Juventus will boast 36 league trophies to their name.

  1. 27.07.2020
YORUMLAR yorum yapıldı
haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

Juventus win 9th consecutive Serie A title haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)

habere yorum yaz! haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.


Turkuvaz olarak kişisel verilerinizi işliyor, aynı zamanda kanunlarda öngörülen teknik ve idari tedbirleri alarak bu verilerinizin korunması için elimizden gelen tüm çabayı gösteriyoruz. İşlenen kişisel verilerinize ilişkin aydınlatma metnine veri politikası sayfasını ziyaret ederek ulaşabilirsiniz.
SON DAKİKA