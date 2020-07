Saudi football club Al-Hilal extends Gomis' contract

"GOMIS is Hilali until 2022," the club said on Twitter.

The 34-year-old former Galatasaray forward said he is "happy to stay in Al-Hilal for two more years." Gomis scored 19 goals in 28 appearances for Al-Hilal this season.

He won the Turkish Super Lig title with Galatasaray in 2018 and was top scorer in the Turkish top-flight division with 29 goals during the 2017-18 season.