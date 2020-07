World Cup winner Schurrle ends football career aged 29

German World Cup winner Andre Schurrle has announced a surprise retirement from football aged just 29. "The decision has long matured in me," Schuerrle told Spiegel magazine. "I don't need the applause any more."

Schurrle cancelled his contract with Borussia Dortmund this week having spent the last two seasons out on loan, first at Fulham and then Spartak Moscow.

He had previously played for Mainz, Bayer Leverkusen, Chelsea and Wolfsburg along with the German national team, most notably setting up Mario Goetze's winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final against Argentina.

Schurrle said he had often been lonely, especially as "the low points always became lower and the high points ever fewer."

The football industry had not allowed him to show these feelings. "You always have to play a certain role to survive in the business otherwise you lose your job and don't get another one," he said.