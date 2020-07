Barcelona beat Valladolid to cling title race

Visitors earned the narrow win as Chilean central midfielder Arturo Vidal netted the winning goal for Barcelona in the 15th minute of the match.

Second place Barcelona did not give up the fight against league leaders Real Madrid, seeking a mistake of "Los Blancos" (The Whites). While Barcelona has bagged 79 points in 36 matches, Real Madrid has 80 points in 35 games.

Real Madrid will face Granada in away match on Monday.