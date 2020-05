European giants to host Solidarity Cup

Spanish football club Real Madrid confirmed Tuesday that it will come together with Germany's Bayern Munich and Italy's Inter Milan to send out a message of solidarity and fraternity to the people of Europe.

The solidarity events will take place in 2021 in the cities of Madrid, Munich, and Milan.

"The dates for these games will depend on the competitive calendar and of course, will take place when the fans can return to the stands," Real Madrid said on its website.

"The three teams will all come up against each other: Real Madrid vs Inter Milan will happen in Madrid; Inter Milan vs FC Bayern is set for Milan, and FC Bayern vs Real Madrid will be held in Munich," it said.

Also, the income of these matches will be used for the purchase of medical materials in Italy and Spain, it added.