UEFA delays all national team matches in June - Son dakika Football haberleri - Fotomaç
01 Nisan 2020, Çarşamba
CANLI ENGLISH BUGÜNKÜ FOTOMAÇ
Haberler Football UEFA delays all national team matches in June

delays in June

UEFA delays all national team matches in June

2020 playoffs, UEFA Women's EURO 2021 quals, friendlies postponed due to novel coronavirus.

European football's governing body on Wednesday postponed in June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"All national team matches for men and women due to be played in June 2020 are postponed until further notice," UEFA said on its website.

It stated that the UEFA 2020 playoffs and UEFA Women's EURO 2021 qualifying matches were postponed as well.

In addition, the other UEFA competitions including international friendlies "remain postponed until further notice".

The announcement came following Wednesday's video conference meeting that 55 UEFA member associations joined.

In March, UEFA put the 2019-2020 Champions League and Europa League fixtures on hold, and postponed the EURO 2020 for a year for the same reason.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 180 countries and territories across the world, with its epicenter shifting to Europe.

The virus has killed more than 44,000 people and infected over 885,000 globally, while recoveries from the disease exceed 185,300, according to figures compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

  1. 01.04.2020
YORUMLAR yorum yapıldı
haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

UEFA delays all national team matches in June haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)

habere yorum yaz! haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.


Turkuvaz olarak kişisel verilerinizi işliyor, aynı zamanda kanunlarda öngörülen teknik ve idari tedbirleri alarak bu verilerinizin korunması için elimizden gelen tüm çabayı gösteriyoruz. İşlenen kişisel verilerinize ilişkin aydınlatma metnine veri politikası sayfasını ziyaret ederek ulaşabilirsiniz.
FOTOMAÇ GÜNDEM
Sitene Ekle
SON DAKİKA