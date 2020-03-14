Bundesliga suspended over coronavirus fears
Week 26 matches in Germany's top two football divisions canceled due to coronavirus fears.
Germany's Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 games have been canceled with immediate effect over COVID-19 as the virus continues to spread across the country.
This weekend's football matches will not take place, German Football League (DFL) said on Friday.
A growing number of countries decided to suspend domestic football matches amid the outbreak.
In Italy, all sports events were suspended or can only be held without spectators until April 2.
Spain's top two football leagues were canceled for two weeks while all professional football matches in England have been called off until at least April 3 due to the spread of the coronavirus in the country.
Two top football leagues in the Netherlands, Eredivisie and Keuken Kampioen Divisie, delayed their games until March 31.
As well, Portugal's Primeira Liga was suspended indefinitely and the Swiss football league matches were canceled until March 23.
