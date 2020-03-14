Bundesliga suspended over coronavirus fears - Son dakika Football haberleri - Fotomaç
14 Mart 2020, Cumartesi
CANLI ENGLISH BUGÜNKÜ FOTOMAÇ
Haberler Football Bundesliga suspended over coronavirus fears

suspended over coronavirus fears

Bundesliga suspended over coronavirus fears

Week 26 matches in 's top two football divisions canceled due to coronavirus fears.

's and Bundesliga 2 games have been canceled with immediate effect over COVID-19 as the virus continues to spread across the country.

This weekend's will not take place, German Football League (DFL) said on Friday.

A growing number of countries decided to suspend domestic football matches amid the outbreak.

In Italy, all sports events were suspended or can only be held without spectators until 2.

Spain's top two football leagues were canceled for two weeks while all professional football matches in England have been called off until at least April 3 due to the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Two top football leagues in the Netherlands, Eredivisie and Keuken Kampioen Divisie, delayed their games until 31.

As well, Portugal's Primeira Liga was suspended indefinitely and the Swiss football league matches were canceled until March 23.

  1. 14.03.2020
YORUMLAR yorum yapıldı
haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

Bundesliga suspended over coronavirus fears haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)

habere yorum yaz! haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.


Turkuvaz olarak kişisel verilerinizi işliyor, aynı zamanda kanunlarda öngörülen teknik ve idari tedbirleri alarak bu verilerinizin korunması için elimizden gelen tüm çabayı gösteriyoruz. İşlenen kişisel verilerinize ilişkin aydınlatma metnine veri politikası sayfasını ziyaret ederek ulaşabilirsiniz.
FOTOMAÇ GÜNDEM
Sitene Ekle
BİZE ULAŞIN