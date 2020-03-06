Roy Hodgson extends contract with Crystal Palace

English Premier League club Crystal Palace have extended contract with their manager Roy Hodgson for one more year.

"Crystal Palace Football Club are delighted to confirm that manager Roy Hodgson has signed a one-year contract extension, which will see him remain at Selhurst Park until the end of the 2020/21 campaign," the club said Friday in a statement on their website.

The 72-year-old English manager was appointed as the head coach of the London club in September 2017 while they finished previous two seasons in the 11th and 12th places, respectively.

Crystal Palace are currently in the 12th spot with 36 points.

"I am delighted that the club and I have reached agreement to extend my contract. I am proud of what we have achieved since I was appointed two and a half years ago, and I look forward to us working together for the foreseeable future," Hodgson said, expressing his pleasure over his contract extension.