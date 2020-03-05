Alanyaspor beat Antalyaspor with 10-man | HIGHLIGHTS - Son dakika Football haberleri - Fotomaç
05 Mart 2020, Perşembe
Alanya beat Antalyaspor with late goal in Turkish Cup!

beat with 10-man

Alanyaspor beat Antalyaspor with 10-man

A 10-man Aytemiz team defeated city rivals Fraport TAV 1-0 on a late goal in the first leg of Turkish Cup semifinal.

forward Junior Fernandes scored in the 92nd minute in the Antalya city derby at New Antalya Stadium.

Meanwhile, Alanyaspor defender Welinton Souza Silva was dismissed after he was shown a red card in the 64th minute.

The second legs of the semifinals will be held April 21-22, with the final match on May 5 at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

  1. 05.03.2020
  2. Güncelleme: 05.03.2020 12:57
