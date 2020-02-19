Haaland stuns PSG with two goals in CL

Borussia Dortmund defeated Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Tuesday in a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg match.

After a quiet first half, 19-year-old forward Erling Haaland scored two goals in the 69th and 77th minutes to clinch victory for the German team at BVB Stadion Dortmund.

Brazilian superstar Neymar put the ball in Dortmund's net in the 75th minute, but his goal was not enough to win.

In another Tuesday match, Atletico Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 as their midfielder Saul Niguez scored in the 4th minute at Madrid's Estadio Metropolitano Stadium.