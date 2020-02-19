Haaland stuns PSG with two goals in CL - Son dakika Football haberleri - Fotomaç
19 Şubat 2020, Çarşamba
Haaland stuns PSG with two goals in CL

German side defeats Saint-Germain 2-1 with 19-year-old 's two second-half goals.

defeated Saint-Germain 2-1 Tuesday in a Champions League Round of 16 first leg match.

After a quiet first half, 19-year-old forward scored two goals in the 69th and 77th minutes to clinch victory for the German team at BVB Stadion Dortmund.

Brazilian superstar put the ball in Dortmund's net in the 75th minute, but his goal was not enough to win.

In another Tuesday match, defeated 1-0 as their midfielder Saul Niguez scored in the 4th minute at Madrid's Estadio Metropolitano Stadium.

  1. 19.02.2020
