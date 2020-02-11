Brazil legend Pele 'embarrassed' to leave house
'He's embarrassed, he doesn't want to go out, be seen', says son Edinho.
"Embarrassed" of his current health situation, Brazilian football legend Pele avoids leaving his home, his son said on Monday.
"He's embarrassed, he doesn't want to go out, be seen," his son Edinho told TV Globo in an interview, adding that the retired forward could not "walk properly."
As a three-time World Cup winner, Pele is one the greatest football players of all time.
The 79-year-old ex-footballer currently suffers from problems in his hip.
His recent public appearances were in a wheelchair.
