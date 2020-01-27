Sivasspor salvage draw with stoppage time goal - Son dakika Football haberleri - Fotomaç
Sivasspor salvage draw with stoppage time goal

leader draw Caykur Rizespor 1-1 thanks to Yasin Oztekin's late equalizer.

Demir Grup draw Caykur Rizespor 1-1 by managing to earn 1 point with a stoppage time goal.

Playing at Yeni Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium, neither team was able to break the deadlock in the first half.

In the 60th minute, Ukrainian midfielder Denis Garmash scored the opening goal for Caykur Rizespor while Sivasspor salvaged a draw 1-1 with Yasin Oztekin's goal in stoppage time.

The result helped DG Sivasspor stay at the top of the with 41 points.

Fenerbahce jumped to second place with 37 points as the Yellow Canaries defeated Medipol Basaksehir 2-0 on Saturday, and Basaksehir are currently in third place with 36 points.

are fourth with 35 points, while are fifth, also with 35 points.

In Sunday's match, hammered 3-0 away to stay in sixth place with 33 points.

Meanwhile, Monday's Super Lig game between BtcTurk and Trabzonspor was postponed by the Turkish Football Federation due to the deadly quake in Turkey's eastern Elazig province.

The province is just west of Elazig.

Week 19 results:

Genclerbi?rli?gi? - Gazi?antep FK: 1-0

Hes Kablo Kayseri?spor - MKE Ankaragucu: 1-1

Kasimpasa - Aytemi?z Alanyaspor: 1-2

Fenerbahce - Medi?pol Basaksehi?r: 2-0

Yukatel Denizlispor - Antalyaspor: 0-3

Goztepe - Besiktas: 2-1

IH Konyaspor - Galatasaray: 0-3

DG Sivasspor - Caykur Rizespor: 1-1

  1. 28.01.2020
  2. Güncelleme: 28.01.2020 00:45
