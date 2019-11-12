Turkish Super League reached $727M revenue last season

Turkey's Super League football teams generated total revenue of $727 million in the 2018-2019 season, up from $554 million in 2017-2018, said the league's branded passcard dealer on Tuesday.

Passolig said on Twitter that Turkey is on the eighth place in Europe in match day revenue. The average number of fans jumped 9% to 14,000, it said.

In 2017-18, Turkish Super Lig teams generated $68.63 million in total match day revenue, and this figure rose to over $85 million in the 2018-19 season.

According to Passolig, in the 2018-19 season, 4.2 million people watched matches in stadiums, up from 3.9 million in the 2017-18 season.

The Turkish Super Lig averaged nearly 14,000 viewers in the 2018-19 season, better the 2017-18 average of 13,000.

After boasting 3.9 million Passolig Card holders in 2017-2018, the number of holders jumped to 4.6 million for the 2018-19 season.

Istanbul giants Galatasaray enjoyed the highest average attendance in Turkish football, with some 41,000 people turning out at Turk Telekom Stadium in 2017-18, but this number ticked down to some 36,000 fans in the 2018-19 season.

The Lions also had the highest total attendance with nearly 865,000 people attending among the Turkish Super Lig teams of the 2018-19 season.