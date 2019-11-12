England star Sterling out amid skirmish in camp

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling was barred from playing in England's next match over his violent behavior in the national team camp, as he conceded his behavior on Tuesday.

"We can confirm Raheem Sterling will not be considered for England's EURO 2020 qualifier against Montenegro as a result of a disturbance in a private team area at St. George's Park today. He will remain with the squad,'' the English Football Association -- widely known as The FA -- said on its website on Monday.

The Man City regular will not be playing in Thursday's match against Montenegro following his row with Liverpool defender Joe Gomez in the England national team's training base.

Sterling conceded his behavior on Tuesday as the 24-year-old winger said on Instagram that "emotions are high in sports" and that he was aware of what football means to him.

"This is why we play the sport, because of our love for it. Me and Joe are good, we both understand it was a 5-10 second thing. It's done we move forward and not make this bigger than it is," he said.

Sterling and Gomez previously had an on-pitch dispute in the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City when the Reds defeated Man City 3-1 at Anfield Road on Sunday.

England's manager Gareth Southgate said the emotions of the two players were still raw following Sunday's match.

"One of the great challenges and strengths for us is that we've been able to separate club rivalries from the national team," Southgate said.

"My feeling is that the right thing for the team is the action we have taken. Now that the decision has been made with the agreement of the entire squad, it's important that we support the players and focus on Thursday night," he added.

England will host Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on Thursday before playing against Kosovo on Sunday in an away match for the upcoming EURO 2020 qualifiers.

Sterling is one of England's most important players, scoring 12 goals in 55 appearances for his country since 2012.

He played in several major competitions such as the EURO 2016 and the FIFA World Cup tournaments in 2014 and 2018.