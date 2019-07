UEFA Champions League second qualifying round kicks off

UEFA Champions League second qualifying round kicked off with 5 matches on Tuesday.

At home, Czech Republic's Viktoria Plzen drew goalless with Greece's Olympiacos while Netherlands' PSV beat Switzerland's Basel 3-2.

The first leg of second qualifying round will conclude on Wednesday with 7 matches.



The results are as follows:

Viktoria Plzen (CZE) 0-0 Olympiacos (GRE)

Saburtalo (GEO) 0-2 Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

PSV (NED) 3-2 Basel (SUI)

The New Saints (WAL) 0-2 Kobenhavn (DEN)

Sutjeska (MNE) 0-1 APOEL (Greek Cypriot side)

Wednesday's matches are as follows:

BATE (BLR) - Rosenborg (NOR)

Ferencvaros (HUN) - Valletta (MLT)

CFR Cluj (ROU) - M. Tel-Aviv (ISR)

Maribor (SVN) - AIK (SWE)

Crvena zvezda (SRB) - HJK (FIN)

Celtic (SCO) - Kalju (EST)

Dundalk (IRL) - Qarabag (AZE)