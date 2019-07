Daniel Candeias joins Turkey's Genclerbirligi

Turkish Super Lig team Genclerbirligi on Monday inked a two-year deal with Portuguese right winger Daniel Candeias from the Glasgow Rangers.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Genclerbirligi chair Murat Cavcav said the club is pleased with Candeias joining the team in Ankara, Turkey's capital.

"I hope this agreement will be beneficial for the both sides," he added.

The-31-year old player said he is happy to play in Turkey for the second time in his career.

During the 2016-2017 season, Candeias played for Turkish Super Lig team Alanyaspor and produced 4 goals in 30 appearances.

He also scored 14 goals and made 25 assists for Scotland's Glasgow Rangers in the last two seasons.